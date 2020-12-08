Xavier White Selected as Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech sophomore running back Xavier White was among 67 Football Bowl Subdivision student-athletes nominated for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

The award is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, the former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman, who was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days after being selected as the 63rd overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. The award is in its 11th year.

A local product out of Monterey High School in Lubbock, White joined the Red Raider program as a walk-on slot receiver in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. He broke onto the scene during preseason camp, rising from an unknown to a member of the receiver rotation by the opening game. His year came to an abrupt end as he caught 10 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown before suffering a season-ending injury.

White returned to good health and made the transition to running back in 2020 where he emerged as a strong option in the backfield behind starter SaRodorick Thompson. White was second on the team with 436 yards rushing and led all Tech running backs with an average of 7.0 yards per carry.

The Burlsworth Trophy will host an awards ceremony virtually on January 4, 2021 to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2020 winner.