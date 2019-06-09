Zarriea Willis wins NCAA outdoor high jump national championship

After the Texas Tech Men’s Track and Field team took home a team national championship on Friday night, Zarriea Willis added an individual title of her own, winning the women’s high jump on Saturday.

Neither Willis nor Nicole Greene of UNC could clear the bar at 6′-2.75″, so it all came down to sudden death at a height of 6′-2″, which Willis came out victorious on, keeping her undefeated record this season.

The title is the first outdoor high jump championship for a woman in Texas Tech history. It also gives Willis an indoor/outdoor high jump sweep after winning the indoor national championship three months ago.

Red Raider fans can welcome Willis and the rest of the Tech Track and Field team back to Lubbock Sunday at 11:45 am.