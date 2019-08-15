Zech McPhearson strives to make an instant impact in the Red Raider secondary

Zech McPhearson’s first name may be difficult to spell on the first try, but it’s a name that Red Raider fans will need to learn for the 2019 season.

“You’re gonna see a lot of Zech McPhearson the next two years,” said head coach Matt Wells.

McPhearson, the transfer from Penn State, has come in and helped fill a vital role in a depleted Red Raider secondary. This after Octavious Morgan medically retired and Justus Parker was handed a season long suspension by the NCAA.

“He’s everything you look for in a corner. If he stays healthy he’s gonna have a tremendous season,” defensive coordinator Keith Patterson said.

It’s not just the on-field role that will make McPhearson valuable, but also his off-field impact as well.

“The guy’s tough, he’s smart, he does all the extra things, he does all the little things right. He fits exactly the culture that we want in this program too. He’s gonna add to that locker room, he’s a great kid,” said Wells.

He’s going to need all the positive traits that he’s show the coaches in camp to handle the passing offenses that he will see in the Big 12, but he’s ready for the challenge that it will bring.

“I mean I look at it as an opportunity to prove yourself. You always hear talk about the offense in the Big 12, and as a DB especially, you want to come in here and compete with the best I mean they throw the ball a lot so that’s more opportunity for us,” McPhearson said.

It’ll be quite the introduction to the conference for him, as Tech opens up Big 12 play against Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners on September 28,