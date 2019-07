Zhaire Smith showed up to the 2019 NBA Summer League in style with some big dunks to help lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 107-106 win over Milwaukee

Zhaire Smith dunked a lot in his first Summer League game of 2019.



Here's a supercut of all the throw downs in case you don't want to wait until tomorrow to see him do it again. pic.twitter.com/n2CkPCj5f1 — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) July 5, 2019

Smith did it all for the Sixers, scoring 10 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds.

He will next be in action on Saturday when Philadelphia takes on Boston at 4:30 pm on ESPN.