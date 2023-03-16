LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech track and field team received seven U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Mountain Region awards Thursday.

Wes Kittley won Men’s and Women’s Head Coach of the Year after leading the men to the program’s third Big 12 indoor title and a fourth-place finish for the women.

Terrence Jones was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Year after winning the 60m national title with a winning time of 6.46, which equaled the second-fastest time in collegiate history.

Zach Bradford took home the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. The Kansas transfer set each top-10 mark in the pole vault for Texas Tech in less than two months and was the first Red Raider to break 19 feet in February.

Zach Glavash earned Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year after coaching Jones to the 60m title.

Demisha Rosewll was the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. The Roswell native capped her indoor season as a First Team All-American in the 60m hurdles.

Anna-Suzanna Fosther-Katta rounded out the awards as the Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. She won the triple jump at the Big 12 meet and finished fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships to earn First Team All-America honors.