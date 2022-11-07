LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball’s season opener against Northwestern State ended like every home game last season ended, with a Red Raiders win.

Mark Adams’ team cruised to the 73-49 win over the Demons to extend its home winning streak to 22 games.

“It’s about par,” head coach Mark Adams said. “Some good things and a lot of things we need to work on but thank goodness because if we were as good as we were going to be, it would be a long season. We have a lot to improve on, and we see that.”

The victory also marks the 23rd straight home opening win for the program.

The first points of the season came on a three-pointer from sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson. The Texas transfer scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in his first game as a Red Raider.

After falling behind 8-5 in the opening minutes, the Red Raiders went on a 10-0 run and never looked back.

It was a pair of returners that led the way for Texas Tech. Sophomore forward Daniel Batcho scored a team-high 12 points, including six in a row to give the Red Raiders a 40-20 lead in the first half. Batcho also added ten rebounds to register a double-double in the opener.

“He played really well and that’s no surprise,” head coach Mark Adams said. “We’ve talked a lot about how he’s improved. His body keeps on getting bigger and stronger and he’s more confident. He’s been one of our more consistent players and you saw that tonight.”

Senior Kevin Obanor scored all nine of his points in the first half, and the Red Raiders took a 42-23 lead into the break.

North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton added nine points and four rebounds.

Eleven different Red Raiders scored, and three different players had four assists in the win.

The team shot 52 percent from the field in the game, went 7-for-18 from behind the arch, and 18-for-22 from the free throw line.

The Red Raiders host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.