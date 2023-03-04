LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech battled back to take a late lead but couldn’t hold off Oklahoma State in Saturday’s 71-68 loss in the regular-season finale at the United Supermarkets Arena.

After falling behind by 13 points midway through the second half, The Red Raiders battled back to take a one-point lead on a Jaylon Tyson three with 2:15 remaining but it was shortlived. Caleb Asberry answered with a three to give the Cowboys the lead for good.

“There’s some of those teams that win all those close games and some that play hard but can’t get over the hump,” head coach Mark Adams said. “I think the main thing is that this team keeps on fighting and I think it’s amazing that this team continues to find ways to get back in games.”

Fardaws Aimaq led Tech with nine points and eight rebounds in a game where nine players scored but none in double figures. Pop Isaacs, Jaylon Tyson, and De’Vion Harmon all finished with nine points each while senior Kevin Obanor had seven points and five rebounds. Daniel Batcho returned to the lineup after missing six games, adding six points and four rebounds in 21 minutes of play.

The Red Raiders (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) take on West Virginia in a Big 12 Championship first-round matchup at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The winner will face top-seeded Kansas at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)