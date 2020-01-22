Red Raiders Fall on the Road to TCU 65-54

The Texas Tech Red Raiders couldn’t secure their third consecutive Big 12 win on Tuesday as they fall to TCU in Fort Worth 65-54. Tech led at the half 31-27, but were unable to slow down the hot hand of Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane as he scores as game high 27 points on ten of fifteen shooting from the field. Three Red Raiders scored in double figures led by Jahmi’us Ramsey’s 15. The loss drops Texas Tech to five hundred in the Big 12 and 12-6 overall. Next up for the Red Raiders, the Kentucky Wildcats who come into the USA on Saturday at 5 pm as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.