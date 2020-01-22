Red Raiders Fall on the Road to TCU 65-54

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 18 points and Yanni Wetzell dominated inside with 14 points for No. 4 San Diego State, which used a suffocating defense to beat Wyoming 72-55 Tuesday night and match the best start in school history at 20-0.

The Aztecs (20-0, 9-0 Mountain West), the nation’s only unbeaten team, equaled the 20-0 start by the 2010-11 team led by Kawhi Leonard. That team reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history before finishing 34-3.