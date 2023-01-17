LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech outdid No. 21 Baylor from behind the arch, but it wasn’t enough in Tuesday’s 81-74 loss to the Bears at United Supermarkets Arena.

Five different Red Raiders hit three-pointers, including four from Kerwin Walton, who scores a season-high 12 points off the bench.

Pop Isaacs and Jaylon Tyson hit three a piece from behind the arch. Tyson recorded his second straight double-double with a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Baylor, who entered the game as the Big 12’s top three-point shooting team, finished 11-for-29 from behind the arch. Freshman Keyonte George hit five threes on his way to game-high 27 points.

The Bears outscored the Red Raiders 26-18 in the paint to hand Texas Tech its sixth straight loss to start conference play.

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis

Nexstar/Jason Davis



Nexstar/Jason Davis

Baylor would take the lead on a Jalen Bridges three at the 18:46 mark of the first half and never look back. The Bears led by as many as 16 in the second half. The Red Raiders used a 17-7 run capped by an Issacs three to pull Texas Tech within six at 77-71 with 2:59 remaining but would make one field goal the rest of the way.

The Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) visit No. 13 Kansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.