LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball picked up its eight straight win of the season with a 90-73 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

For the second straight game, the Red Raiders overcame a slow start offensively and powered their way to a double-digit victory. After falling behind 20-11 midway through the first half, Texas Tech (13-2, 2-0) went on a 22-4 run to turn a nine-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

All five Red Raiders starters finished in double figures, with Sophomore guard Pop Isaacs leading the team with 24 points. Texas Tech committed just four turnovers, the fewest in a single game since 2013.

“This group is starting to share the ball well,” said head coach Grant McCasland. “Over the course of the game, I think are guys are becoming more comfortable sharing the ball. Our guys trust each other.”

As a team, Texas Tech shot just under 60% from the field, thanks in large part to Senior guard Kerwin Walton’s 7-8 shooting performance.

“Tonight was his opportunity to make the right decision,” McCasland said. “He ended up being the recipient of a lot of great plays.”

Senior guard Joe Toussaint tallied 13 points in the game and reached the 1,000-point milestone in his college career.

Texas Tech will look to stay perfect in Big 12 play on Saturday when they host Kansas State at 3:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.