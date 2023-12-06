LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech picked up its sixth win of the season in blowout fashion over Omaha at United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday.

Fueled by a career-high 22 points from senior Kerwin Walton, the Red Raiders (6-2) ran away from the Mavericks en route to its most lopsided win of the season. Senior Joe Toussaint (18) and sophomore Pop Isaacs (13) both finished in double figures as well.

It was a much-improved effort on defense from Texas Tech’s lackluster performance in last week’s loss to Butler. The Red Raiders forced 15 Omaha turnovers and finished the game with a rebound margin of plus 10, both points of emphasis for head coach Grant McCasland.

“After the defensive effort at Butler, I felt like we needed to make some improvements significantly,” McCasland said. “Our ability to guard one-on-one, take some pride in individually guarding and not fouling was a huge part.

Texas Tech led by as many as 38 points in the ballgame and did not trail after taking an 11-8 lead just over five minutes into the first half.

It was with a comfortable lead in the second half, however, that senior forward Devan Cambridge went down with an apparent left knee injury and did not return. Cambridge previously left the game in the first half after appearing to injure his left leg but later returned to action.

McCasland did not give an update on Cambridge’s status after the game.

Texas Tech returns to action Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena against Oral Roberts.