LUBBOCK, Texas – After a slow start, Texas Tech cruised to a 78-54 win over Texas Southern to extend the Red Raiders’ home winning streak to 23 straight at United Supermarkets Arena.

Three Red Raiders scored in double figures, led by senior Kevin Obanor and freshman Jaylon Tyson, who scored 13 points apiece. Obanor also had a team-high seven rebounds.

De’Vion Harmon added 12 points, with half of his total coming from the free throw line, where he finished 6-for-8.

The Tigers made it interesting early, pulling within two points at 15-13 with 11:20 remaining in the first half, but the Red Raiders would answer with a 9-1 run to push the lead to double digits.

Ten different Red Raiders scored in the first half helping Texas Tech to a 44-28 lead at the break.

The one thing that wasn’t working for the Red Raiders in the first half was three-point shooting.

Texas Tech went 3-for-12 from behind the arch in the first 20 minutes of play. The Red Raiders finished 5-for-20 from three-point range.

The Red Raiders would lead by as many as 32 points in the second half.

Texas Tech (2-0) welcomes former assistant Talvin Hester and Louisiana Tech to town next week. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Monday and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.