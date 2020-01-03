Report: Cowboys to move on from Garrett

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys are expected to move on from Jason Garrett, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
Werder said Thursday night that the Cowboys are moving slowly on their decision with care and respect for Garrett but are expected to go forth without Garrett soon.
Garrett led the Cowboys to an 8-8 record this season. Dallas lost a key week 16 game to the Philadelphia Eagles, in which a win would have clinched the NFC East for Dallas.
Under Garrett, the Cowboys went 85-67 but made the playoffs just three times in his nine seasons. In those three trips. the Cowboys won two total playoff games. Garrett went 8-8 four times.