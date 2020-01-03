Report: Cowboys to move on from Garrett

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys are expected to move on from Jason Garrett, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Werder said Thursday night that the Cowboys are moving slowly on their decision with care and respect for Garrett but are expected to go forth without Garrett soon.

Source: #Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2020

Garrett led the Cowboys to an 8-8 record this season. Dallas lost a key week 16 game to the Philadelphia Eagles, in which a win would have clinched the NFC East for Dallas.

Under Garrett, the Cowboys went 85-67 but made the playoffs just three times in his nine seasons. In those three trips. the Cowboys won two total playoff games. Garrett went 8-8 four times.