Report: Las Vegas Raiders to trade Trent Brown to Patriots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the Las Vegas Raiders’ best offensive linemen is on the move, according to a report from the NFL Network.

The Raiders offensive tackle and 2019 pro-bowler Trent Brown is expected to be traded to the New England Patriots, where he started his career.

The deal between the teams includes swapping late-round picks in next year’s draft.

The report states that Brown will rework his contract for the Patriots, agreeing to a new one-year, $11 million contract as part of the agreement, per NFL sources.

Brown was limited by injuries in his first two seasons with the Raiders. The team gave him a $66 million, four-year contract in free agency in 2019 to be the anchor of the line, according to the Associated Press.

Brown managed to be healthy enough to play at least 10 snaps in just 14 of 32 games since joining the Raiders.

