Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the game after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Patrick Mahomes might return from his injury sooner than previously expected.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Texas Tech star could be back on the field in three weeks, or sooner.

Mahomes dislocated his kneecap on Thursday night while attempting a quarterback sneak in a game against the Denver Broncos. While the injury looked ugly, Schefter reports that the MRI on Mahomes’ knee came back as a “best case scenario.”