LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Rangers are set to call up former Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung for Friday’s series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports.

Jung was sidelined to start the season because of a left shoulder injury requiring surgery to repair his labrum.

The 24-year-old played 31 games in the minors batting .266 with 9 home runs and 29 runs batted in.

Jung was selected eighth overall by the Rangers in the 2019 draft.

The Rangers are scheduled to host the Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field.