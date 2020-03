ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 30: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 in overtime. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was the first to report the news.

Witten played 16 seasons in Dallas, accumulating 1,215 receptions, 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns. He will turn 38 years old in May.

He will join a Raiders team that is playing its first season in its new home: Las Vegas.