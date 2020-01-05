Garrett officially out as Cowboys head coach

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett shouts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FRISCO, Texas — Jason Garrett is officially out as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach, the Cowboys said Sunday afternoon.

Last week, ESPN reported that the Cowboys were expected to move forward without Garrett. Now, it is official.

Fox’s Jay Glazer was first with the news, saying that the Cowboys informed Garrett that he will not be brought back. The Cowboys later released the statement.

Garrett led the Cowboys to an 8-8 record this season. Dallas lost a key week 16 game to the Philadelphia Eagles, in which a win would have clinched the NFC East for Dallas.

Under Garrett, the Cowboys went 85-67 but made the playoffs just three times in his nine seasons. In those three trips. the Cowboys won two total playoff games. Garrett went 8-8 four times.