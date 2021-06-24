Ropes Eagles 2021 Football Schedule

Ropesville, Texas — The Ropes Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Eagles open the season hosting Lockney on August 27. Homecoming is September 24 when Tahoka comes to town. The Eagles host New Home on October 8 and Sudan on October 22 for Senior Night. The regular season finale is at Smyer on November 5.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Lockney

9/2: @ Odessa Compass Academy (@ Midland Greenwood)

9/10: (TBA) Menard

9/17: Open

9/24: vs. Tahoka (Homecoming)

10/1: @ Crosbyton

10/8: vs. New Home

10/15: @ Bovina

10/22: vs. Sudan (Senior Night)

10/29: BYE WEEK

11/5: @ Smyer