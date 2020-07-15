SaRodorick Thompson makes Doak Walker Award watch list

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson was named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the top running back in college football.

In 2019, the redshirt freshman led the Red Raiders in rushing, compiling 765 yards. Thompson played in all 12 games last season, starting seven, and went on to earn Big 12 honorable mention.

Thompson’s trying become the third Red Raider in school history to win the award, joining Byron Morris in 1993 and Byron Hanspard in 1996.