Seattle Seahawks select Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks in first round of NFL Draft

SEATTLE — Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 27th pick of the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Brooks played four years at Texas Tech, accumulating 360 tackles and two interceptions.

He was outstanding as a senior in 2019, making 108 tackles, 20 of which were for a loss. The Associated Press named him a second team All-American.

Brooks was the third linebacker selected in the draft behind Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray. He is the first defensive Texas Tech player taken in the first round since Gabe Rivera in 1983.

In Seattle, Brooks will play with fellow inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last six seasons.