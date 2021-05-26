Seminole Indians 2021 Football Schedule

SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Indians open the season hosting Palo Duro on August 27 before traveling to Shallowater on September 3. Late season District play has some big home games including Estacado on October 8 and Perryton for Senior Day on October 29. The regular season wraps up at Levelland on November 5.
Take a look at Seminole’s full schedule below:
8/27: vs. Palo Duro
9/3 @ Shallowater
9/10: vs. Denver City
9/17: @ Andrews
9/24: vs. Muleshoe
10/1: vs. Monahans
10/8: vs. Estacado
10/15: BYE WEEK
10/22: @ Borger
10/29: vs. Perryton (Senior Night)
11/5: @ Levelland