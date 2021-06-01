Shallowater Mustangs 2021 Football Schedule

SHALLOWATER, Texas — The Shallowater Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Mustangs open the season at Abernathy on August 27 before hosting 4A Seminole on September 3 and traveling to 4A Levelland on September 10. Shallowater hosts the Mustangs of Denver City on October 22 and host Kermit on the 29 for Senior Night.
Take a look at the Mustangs’ full schedule below:
8/27: @ Abernathy
9/3: vs. Seminole
9/10: @ Levelland
9/17: vs. Childress
9/24: vs. BYE WEEK
10/1 – @ Panhandle
10/8: vs. Brownfield
10/15: @ Lamesa
10/22: vs. Denver City
10/29: vs. Kermit (Senior Night)
11/5: @ Slaton