Shallowater Punches 3A State Title Ticket with 61-26 Win Over Schulenburg

The Shallowater Fillies continue a torrid pace in route to the UIL Girls 3A State Championship as they stymied Schulenburg 61-26 in the Girls 3A State Semifinals. Out of six playoff games in 2020, the Fillies have beat half of those teams by at least 35 points. Shallowater will play for a State Championship on Saturday, 10 am at the Alamodome against Woodville. The Eagles are making their fourth tournament appearance and are 35-4 on the season. The Fillies make their seventh appearance and are 37-2 this season.