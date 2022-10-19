SHALLOWATER, Texas – Shallowater volleyball defeated Childress in four sets to clinch the District 2-3A championship Tuesday night.

The victory also gave Fillies head coach Amy Mangum the 500th win of her coaching career.

“I love being a coach, and I love coaching kids,” Mangum said. “I knew it was round now that I would get to 500, but I had no idea when it was. It is an honor to be in this business and coach kids.”

Mangum has been with Shallowater since 2007. She joining the Fillies, she coached at Brownfield.

“I’ve loved each and every kid I’ve coached,” Mangum said. “I love seeing kids grow up and become adults. I’m proud of who my kids that I have coached have become.”

Mangum’s Fillies have two matches remaining in the regular season. They host Caprock at noon on Saturday and then visit Littlefield at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.