Shandon Herrera impressing LCU Head Baseball Coach Nathan Blackwood

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Amarillo Sod Dogs have the second best record in the entire Texas Collegiate League, thanks in part to starting pitcher Shandon Herrera. Herrera is a junior pitcher at Lubbock Christian but this summer he’s making his impact felt in Amarillo. The Chap has the seventh lowest era at 2.70 with 10 strikeouts in as many innings pitched. A 1-1 record not quite indicitive of his impressive play so far, or what LCU Head Baseball Coach Nathan Blackwood says he’ll take away from the experience.

“It’s really nice to see some of the stuff he’s working on start to work,” said Coach Blackwood.

“He’s always been a guy that can pitch with a little velocity. He’s low 90’s. His fastball when he spots up his fast ball, he’s developing that change up. To see it in action again and practice that up there in Amarillo has been huge.”