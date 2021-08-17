Shorthanded teams will have to forfeit games, Big 12 says

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws against Iowa State during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 said in a statement Tuesday that teams without enough student-athletes to compete will have to forfeit games.

The rule applies whether players are missing due to COVID-19 or any other reason. In 2020, games were postponed and made up later when teams faced COVID-19 outbreaks.

The team that forfeits will be given a loss in the conference standings. Its opponent will be given a win.

If neither team can compete, the game will be declared a “No Contest,” the conference said.

Read the full statement from the Big 12 below:

The Big 12 Conference has set its game threshold policy for the upcoming season. In the event a Conference game is canceled due to a team not having enough student-athletes to compete (due to COVID-19 or for any reason), that team will forfeit and will be credited with a loss in the Conference standings. The opponent will be credited with a win in the Conference standings. Both teams will be deemed to have played the game for purposes of Conference standings only. A forfeit can be declared at any point before a completed contest, and when possible would occur prior to the visiting team commencing travel. Additionally, if both teams are unable to compete, a No Contest would be declared and, if needed, an unbalanced tiebreaker would be utilized to determine Conference championship participants in football or championship seeding in other sports. The Commissioner retains discretion to declare a No Contest if extraordinary circumstances warrant.