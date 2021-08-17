Caution is the word with Dak Prescott

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys held their first public practice of the 2021 training camp at the Star in Frisco on Monday night.

It’s the first time the team has been back in Texas since training camp started in Oxnard, California in late July.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters prior to the start of the night practice. He said the team is being very cautious when it comes to a return to full practice for starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

McCarthy was asked if Prescott doesn’t play against the Houston Texans in the next preseason game on Saturday, would he play in the final preseason game.

The answer… “No…if Dak doesn’t play this week he won’t play in the fourth game.”

Here’s more from the Coach on Prescott and other players returning from injury.