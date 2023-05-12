FRISCO, Texas (Nexstar)– The Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule was released Thursday. Three preseason game dates and times were still listed as to be determined (TBD).

“The schedule is headlined by six primetime slots, beginning with a Sunday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants to open the season,” the Cowboys said in a press release.

The Cowboys finished the previous season with a 12-5 record behind the eventual NFC champion Eagles.

According to sportingnews.com, “Their 0.549 strength of schedule (based on opponents’ 2022 finishes) is tied for third in the NFL.”

Sports Illustrated also gave the Cowboys a 0.549 using methodology it called “far from perfect.”

“But right now, it’s all we’ve got,” si.com said.

The method is to simply add up all the wins and losses of last year’s opponents and do the math.

Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders

Regular Season