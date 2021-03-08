Cowboys agree to new deal with Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after making a touchdown throw against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Prescott connected with wide receiver Michael Gallup for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have agreed on a new contract, the team announced Monday.

Prescott has been the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since 2016. He missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season after suffering an ankle injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for four years and will be worth $160 million. The deal includes a no-trade clause and $126 million is guaranteed, Schefter said.

Details about the new contract will be officially revealed at a press conference on Wednesday, the Cowboys said.