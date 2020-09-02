Cowboys headed for the 53-man roster

NFL teams normally use the preseason games to help evaluate players on the 90-man roster in order to make the necessary cuts to reach the 53-man roster for the regular season.

Obviously there is nothing normal about the 2020 NFL season so far, but cut down day is looming and the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly begun the process with three players being released on Wednesday.

Although Coach McCarthy did not confirms the cuts during his Wednesday news conference, Dallas media is reporting that quarterback Clayton Thorson, Wide Receiver Devin Smith, and Offensive Lineman Adam Redmond have been released ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Thorson’s release makes sense as he spent last season on the practice squad, and the Cowboys have three quarterbacks that will occupy spots on the final roster, including Dak Prescott and former Bengals starter Andy Dalton.

Adam Redmond’s release might surprise a few, but he’s another player who spent all but one game off the field last season with injuries.

Insiders say Devin Smith just wasn’t as good as the other wide receivers he was competing against, but that his availability should be of interest to other teams in the league.

While McCarthy didn’t address the specific roster cuts…he did acknowledge the process is underway, including choosing the 16 players who will remain on the team’s practice squad.

Here is part of the coach’s news conference on Wednesday.