LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys have selected Ole Miss outside linebacker Sam Williams with pick 24 of the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, pick 56 overall.

Williams is a 6-foot-3, 261 pound force to be reckoned with and has elite speed for his size, clocking a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Williams had a rough upbringing. He and his siblings were taken out of the custody of their birth mother at age 6 to live with his grandmother, then his aunt.

Williams first love was basketball. In high school, he averaged a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists per game. His senior year, he joined the football team and was teammates with NFL WR Henry Ruggs III.

Due to his grades and lack of football experience, Williams wasn’t able to get a scholarship out of high school. However, after two years at a community college, he quickly became a four-star recruit and gained the attention of several Division 1 college programs.

Williams eventually landed at Ole Miss and hit the ground running.

In his senior season, he managed 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a pass defended. He was First Team All-SEC and a Second Team All-American.

He’s explosive and violent at the line of scrimmage with a high motor, a gritty play personality who doesn’t make things easy for his blockers.

Where Williams excels as a pass rusher, he lacks as a run defender. He has a tendency to get beat by running backs, especially beyond the line of scrimmage.

Williams had some off the field issues that lead to his suspension in 2020 for allegations of sexual battery. The charges were later dropped.

Overall, Williams needs to be more disciplined and fine-tune his technique, but he’s an attacking, physically gifted edge rusher who hunts quarterbacks.