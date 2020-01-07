Cowboys to introduce new Head Coach on Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys made it official today. Mike McCarthy is their new Head Coach.

The former Green Bay Packers Head Coach will be introduced to the Dallas based media on Wednesday at a 3 p.m. news conference at The Star in Frisco.

McCarthy spent 12 season with the Packers….leading them to a Super Bowl and numerous playoff appearances. Word of his hire began to leak on Monday after the Cowboys confirmed the departure of Jason Garrett from the team after 9 seasons.

The Cowboys reportedly have already hired a new Defensive Coordinator, Mike Nolan, a long time friend of McCarthy who recently worked as the linebackers coach of the New Orleans Saints.