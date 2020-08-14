Dix wants to talk Cowboys defense

For the past week we have been talking Cowboys offense….but on Friday Cowboys new Safety Ha Ha Clinton Dix wanted to talk defense.

Dix was acquired by the Cowboys after spending last season with the Chicago Bears. He faced the Cowboys in a Bears uniform…a Washington Redskins uniform…and for his first four NFL seasons a Green Bay Packers uniform.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy was very familiar with Dix from his days playing for the green and gold.

Friday morning was the first practice the media was able to have access to, and Dix discussed the Cowboys defense and other topics from the podium shortly after practice concluded.