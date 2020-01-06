ESPN: Cowboys to hire Mike McCarthy as next head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just one day after the Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with Head Coach Jason Garrett, ESPN confirmed that the franchise has agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be the team’s next head coach.

McCarthy served as the head coach for the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons before being fired in 2018.

During his time as head coach, he had a regular season record of 125-77-2, and a post season record of 10-8. His post season successes include a Super Bowl victory in 2011.

The Packers made the playoffs nine times during his tenure as head coach.

This news was originally reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.