LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and with only the signing of undrafted free agents remaining, the Dallas Cowboys have addressed multiple needs and found future starters with their nine picks.
In case you missed any of the Silver Star Nation’s coverage of the draft, here’s a quick recap of the Cowboys picks on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30.
- Round 1, Pick 24 — Tyler Smith, OG, Tulsa
- Round 2, Pick 56 — Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
- Round 3, Pick 88 — Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
- Round 4, Pick 129 — Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
- Round 5, Pick 155 — Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
- Round 5, Pick 167 — DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State
- Round 5, Pick 176 — Damone Clark, LB, LSU
- Round 5, Pick 178 — John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
- Round 6, Pick 193 — Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State
