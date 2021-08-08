Johnson and Harris join Hall of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jimmy Johnson and legendary Safety Cliff Harris are now members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The two former Cowboys were part of the Class of 2020 that was inducted in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday night in a ceremony that was delayed more than a year by the COVID19 pandemic.

Johnson and Harris were inducted Saturday night and will be joined by Class of 2021 inductee Drew Pearson on Sunday.

The induction ceremonies wrap up a Hall of Fame weekend that started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame game. The Steelers won that contest 16 to 3.