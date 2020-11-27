Mickey: Adversity overcomes Cowboys

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

What a difference five days makes. Last Sunday the Dallas Cowboys were celebrating a huge win over the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. For the first time all season, they looked and played like a winning football team.

On Tuesday the team was shocked when popular Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul was the victim of a major medical emergency at the Star, which resulted in practice and other team activities being canceled for the day.

The 54 year old Paul passed away on Wednesday, just a day before the Thanksgiving Cowboys game against the Washington Football team at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the team just couldn’t overcome this week’s obstacles only compounded by the first half loss of two more key defensive players.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar