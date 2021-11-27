Mickey: Cavalry is coming

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The last four game stretch for the Dallas Cowboys has been rough.

The team has lost three of its last four games, all against AFC West opponents.

Team owner Jerry Jones said he is, ‘very disappointed that these last four ball games have evolved the way we have.’

As November ends, the team will try to put a terrible November behind them and start fresh on Thursday when they travel to New Orleans.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are expected to return, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will return since suffering a broken foot.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest.