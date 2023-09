FRISCO, TEXAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — If you had any doubts about CeeDee Lamb’s abilities as wide receiver one, they should be laid to rest.

Lamb is coming off a career season catching over 100 balls and over 1,300 receiving yards.

In just two games, he’s already made an impact with 220 receiving yards.

It just goes to show the offseason work Dak Prescott and the rest of the wide receivers group put in is paying off.