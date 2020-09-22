Mickey: Dak the comeback star

While several Dallas Cowboys players went above and beyond in Sunday’s amazing comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons…both coaches and players are calling quarterback Dak Prescott the real star.

Amari Cooper …Zeke Elliott and Greg Zuerlein all had key plays in the game, but when interviewed afterwards…they all gave credit to their on-field leader. Each said it was Prescott who motivated them to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Cowboys won the game 40-39 after trailing by 20 points. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Dak was the hero of the game.