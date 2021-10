FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys edged the New England Patriots in overtime 35-29 to improve to 5-1 heading into the bye week.

Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a calf injury but after an MRI Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy said the bye week has come at the right time. He expects Prescott ready for Sunday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest.