FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – There is no running back controversy on the Dallas Cowboys. At least that is what the team’s Head Coach and Running Backs Coach are saying about Tony Pollard versus Ezekiel Elliott.

Both coaches have expressed gratitude for having two outstanding players who compliment each other in nearly every game situation.

One may start or the other may start, depending on the game and the health of the two running backs, but as Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola found out, they’re both welcome to shine every week.

The team is off this week for their BYE Week which allows Elliott extra time to rehab his recent knee injury. The Cowboys next game is Sunday November 13th at the Green Bay Packers.