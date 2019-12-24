Mickey on Cowboys playoffs

The worst predicament a team could be in is not controlling your own destiny, and now the Cowboys do not control their own destiny.

They need to beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday, while the New York Giants beat the Eagles for the Cowboys to win the NFC East.

The last time I can remember the Cowboys needing help from someone else to accomplish something would be nineteen ninety-five. The Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers were tied for the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Both teams at eleven and four. Now the Cowboys were going to make the playoffs, but they wanted that top seed in that home field advantage. So, what happened as the Cowboys were flying on Christmas Eve, to Phoenix to play the Cardinals. The Atlanta Falcons ended up beating the San Francisco 49ers in that final game. Meaning if the Cowboys beat the Cardinals on Christmas night, they would be the top seed. And the Cowboys did so beating them awfully bad in that game, 37 13.

The Cowboys earned the first seed thanks to what the Atlanta Falcons did for them. We’ll see if the Giants can send the Cowboys a present. Also, I hope everybody has a great Christmas.

This is Mickey Spagnola for the Silver Star Nation.