Mickey: Watch out for Deebo Samuel

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers in their first playoff game of the 2021-2022 season, they will have to watch out for San Francisco’s secret weapon.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel can hurt you in a number of ways. In last week’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, Samuel proved he can run for touchdowns, catch touchdown passes and even throw a touchdown pass on a trick play.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Samuel is a game changer and the Cowboys had better be ready.

