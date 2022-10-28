FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field against the resurgent Chicago Bears on Sunday they are likely to be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Zeke suffered a knee injury in the Cowboys victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Although he finished the game last week, he was very sore after the game and has been working with the rehab squad this week.

The Cowboys go into their Bye week after playing the Bears on Sunday, so Elliott will have an extra week to get back on his feet.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola talks about how the Cowboys will make up for Zeke’s absence.

The Cowboys and Bears kick off from Arlington on Sunday at noon.