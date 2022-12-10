FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Houston Texans are a big underdog coming into Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans have only won one game on the season, which is exactly what makes them dangerous. They have nothing to lose and would like nothing better than to pull off an upset against the Cowboys.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says we must stop the run and make sure not to overlook this Houston team. Here are his keys to victory.

The Cowboys and Texans will kick off on Sunday at noon at AT&T Stadium.