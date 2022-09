FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys have a different look going into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with last year’s Super Bowl runner up Cincinnati Bengals.

With starting quarterback Dak Prescott among the five starters who are not active for Sunday, Cooper Rush will try to lead the Cowboys back from last week’s crushing defeat.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to the game.

The Cowboys and Bengals kick off at 3:25 p.m. CDT at AT&T Stadium.