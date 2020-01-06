Report: Cowboys to name Saints’ linebackers coach Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 28: Head coach Mike Nolan of the San Francisco 49ers contemplates another loss during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Monster Park October 28, 2007 in San Francisco, California. New Orleans won 31-10. (Photo by Greg Trott/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas – Just hours after the Dallas Cowboys landed on Mike McCarthy as the team’s ninth head coach in franchise history, they are apparently ready to go in a new direction defensively.

The team has landed New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan to be the new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Cowboys new defensive coordinator is going to be Mike Nolan, which also leaves the #Saints with a key spot to fill on their D, too. https://t.co/EbSqDLQQYm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

McCarthy and Nolan already have a history together, with Nolan serving as head coach and McCarthy acting as defensive coordinator on the San Francisco 49ers during the 2005-2008 seasons. Since being fired by the 49ers in the middle of the 2008 season, Nolan has been a defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons.

He had been the linebackers coach for the Saints for the past three years.

Current defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has been leading the Cowboys’ defense for the past six years.

There has still been no official statement from the Cowboys.

KETK contributed to this story.