Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys come up short against Cardinals, look to wrap season against Eagles

SILVER STAR NATION – The Dallas Cowboys found their groove a little too late Sunday against Arizona but are looking to bounce back to wrap the regular season as they head to Philadelphia.

The Cowboys struggled for three quarters against the Cardinals, with QB Dak Prescott racking up just 226 passing yards for the entire game. While his 4-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper and 2-point conversion toss to Cedrick Wilson did pull Dallas forward, time wasn’t on their side with only five minutes left on the clock.

The Cowboys lost receiver Michael Gallup to a left knee injury on his 21-yard TD catch. Gallup suffered an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

The Cowboys will now go east to close out the regular season against NFC East rivals the Eagles. Both teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs and Dallas has already clinched the division, so it will be interesting to see how long starters will stay on the field.

Wess Moore and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola broke it all down in the latest edition of Silver Star Nation Interactive.